CHARKER William James ( Bill ) Devoted husband of Roz. Loving Father of Joanne (Dec) and Craig. Grandfather and " Mate" of Matthew. Bill passed away at Kurrajong Nursing Home Kurrajong. Forever in our Hearts. Aged 83 Years The family and freinds of Bill warmly invited to attend his Funeral service, to be held Kurrajong Anglican Church. 1005 Grose Vale Road, Kurrajong, on Wednesday the 23/10/19 October, commencing at 1:30pm. Richmond - (02) 4578 0522
Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019