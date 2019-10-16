Home
Services
J W Chandler Funerals a Guardian Funeral Provider
348 Windsor Street
Richmond, New South Wales 2755
(02) 4578 0522
Resources
More Obituaries for William CHARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William James (Bill) CHARKER

Add a Memory
William James (Bill) CHARKER Notice
CHARKER William James ( Bill ) Devoted husband of Roz. Loving Father of Joanne (Dec) and Craig. Grandfather and " Mate" of Matthew. Bill passed away at Kurrajong Nursing Home Kurrajong. Forever in our Hearts. Aged 83 Years The family and freinds of Bill warmly invited to attend his Funeral service, to be held Kurrajong Anglican Church. 1005 Grose Vale Road, Kurrajong, on Wednesday the 23/10/19 October, commencing at 1:30pm. Richmond - (02) 4578 0522



logo
Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.