Rosalie Janice MCCONVILLE

Rosalie Janice MCCONVILLE Notice
McConville, Rosalie Janice 26.05.1940 ~ 03.11.2019 Aged 79 years Late of Richmond Much loved Wife of Rod. Cherished Mother & Mother-in-law of Ross & Leanne and Melinda & Chris. Loving Nan of Aaron, Lachlan, Matthew, Daniel and Zachary. Forever In Our Hearts Family and friends of Rosalie are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Garden Chapel of Castlebrook Memorial Park, Windsor Road, Rouse Hill on Friday 8th November 2019 at 2:00pm.



Published in Hawkesbury Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
