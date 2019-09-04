|
LITTLE, Phillip John 30.08.1962 ~ 26.08.2019 Aged 56 years Late of South Windsor Partner of Sandra. Devoted and Much Loved Father of Michael and Daniel. Adored Brother of Cynthia, Stan, Beverley, Lynette, Leonie and Geoffrey. Loyal Friend of many. Loved and Never Forgotten Family and friends of Phil are warmly invited to attend his Graveside Service to be held at Richmond Lawn Cemetery, Dight Street, Richmond on Friday 6th September 2019 at 12:30pm.
Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019