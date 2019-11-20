|
CAUCHI, Philip Constantine 10.01.1936 ~ 18.11.2019 Aged 83 years Late of Freemans Reach Loving Husband of Lora. Loving Father of Tony, Lorraine and Godwin. Proud Grandfather of all his 8 Grandchildren. Will Be Sadly Missed By All His Extended Family and Friends Family and friends of Philip are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be held at St Monica's Catholic Church, 1A Bourke Street, Richmond on Friday 22nd November, 2019 at 1.30pm. Following the Mass the cortege will proceed to Richmond Lawn Cemetery, Dight Street, Richmond.
Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019