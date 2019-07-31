|
STEWART, Peter William 19.05.1945 - 23.07.2019 Beloved son of Peter and Dulcie (both Dec). Most loved and treasured brother of Peggy and Christine. Adored uncle of Prudence, Sarah, Timothy, Catherine, Peter and Ting. Aged 74 years So Deeply loved. So Sadly missed WILLIAM'S family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life at St Peters Anglican Church, Windsor Street, Richmond on Thursday 8th August 2019. Commencing at 2pm. Following the church service the cortÃ¨ge will proceed to St Peters Cemetery. Penrith: 02 4731 4385
Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on July 31, 2019