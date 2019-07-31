|
OGLETHORPE, Nola Jean Passed away peacefully 24th July 2019 Aged 96 years Late of Edgecliff Formerly of Kurrajong Beloved Wife of Jim (dec). Much loved Mother of James, Robert and Brian (dec). Family and friends of Nola are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be held at St Monica's Catholic Church, 1a Bourke Street, Richmond on Thursday 1st August 2019 at 1pm. Following the Mass the cortege will proceed to Richmond Lawn Cemetery, Dight Street, Richmond.
Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on July 31, 2019