Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Nola OGLETHORPE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nola Jean OGLETHORPE

Add a Memory
Nola Jean OGLETHORPE Notice
OGLETHORPE, Nola Jean Passed away peacefully 24th July 2019 Aged 96 years Late of Edgecliff Formerly of Kurrajong Beloved Wife of Jim (dec). Much loved Mother of James, Robert and Brian (dec). Family and friends of Nola are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be held at St Monica's Catholic Church, 1a Bourke Street, Richmond on Thursday 1st August 2019 at 1pm. Following the Mass the cortege will proceed to Richmond Lawn Cemetery, Dight Street, Richmond.



logo
Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nola's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.