Noelene Esma CROSS

Noelene Esma CROSS Notice
CROSS, Noelene Esma Loving and devoted wife of Charles (Dec). Loving Mother of John, Adrian, Chalene and Jason. Proud Grandmother of Alex, Ian Jamie, Samantha, Ashleigh and Danielle. Great Grandmother of Charlee and Harlow. Forever in our Hearts Aged 92 Years Family and Friends are warmly invited to attend the Graveside Service for Noelene, to be held on Thursday 1st August 2019, commencing at 10am, at Castlebrook Cemetery Repose Garden. Richmond - (02) 4577 3016



Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on July 31, 2019
