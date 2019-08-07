Home
PUZNY, Juliana Louisa Maria 25.12.1945 ~ 04.08.2019 Aged 73 years Cherished Wife of Bob. Adored Mother of Corina and Daniel. Loved Mother-in-law of Jamie and Jacqueline. Loving Nan and Oma of Marnie, Emily, James, Yohanna, Daniel, Samuel and Charli. Beloved Sister, Aunty and Friend of many. Loved and Never Forgotten Family and friends of Julie are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St John's Catholic Church, 164 Garfield Road East, Riverstone on Monday 12th August 2019 at 11:00am. Following the service the cortege will proceed to Riverstone Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Riverstone.



Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
