LOGUE, Judith Lyn Maree (Judy) 26.08.1948 - 01.11.2019 Late of Wilberforce Formerly of Windsor and Wellington NSW Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Beloved Wife of 53 years to Darrell. Beautiful Mother of Mark, Fiona, Jason, Paul and a proud Grandmother and Great Grandmother to their families. Judy was a cherished member of the Hawkesbury who gave so much of herself caring for grieving families in the community, assisting her husband run Windsor Funeral Home. Judy loved and looked after the locals and our lives are so much richer for having known her. We will honour and celebrate the life of Judy at 10.30am, on Saturday 9th November 2019, at St Matthew's Catholic Church, 12 Tebbutt Street, Windsor. Following the service the cortege will proceed to Richmond Lawn Cemetery, Dight Street, Richmond.
Published in Hawkesbury Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019