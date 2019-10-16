Home
Josephine Ethel (Watts) Pattison


1941 - 2019
Josephine Ethel (Watts) Pattison Notice
PATTISON (nee Watts)

Josephine Ethel

With great sorrow we announce the passing of Josephine Ethel Pattison (nee Watts).                                                                   9th August 1941 to 3rd October 2019.

Mother to Daron and Rel, grandmother to Liam, Ryan, Maudi-Rose and William.                                                                        She will be sadly missed.

A memorial service will held at Laurie Duffy Room, Panthers Club North Richmond on Saturday 19th October 2019, 11.30am to 2:30pm, for family and friends of Josephine.

We would appreciate notification of attendance be advised by the Wednesday the 16th of October by text or call to Rel Pattison on 0408 608 901.

Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
