Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St Matthews Anglican Church
Moses Street
Windsor
John Stanley PETERS


1948 - 2020
John Stanley PETERS Notice
PETERS, John Stanley 24.11.1948 ~ 12.02.2020 Late of Kurrajong Aged 71 years Much loved husband to Helen. Father to Christopher, Joshua, Amelia, Saxon and their partners Fiona, Fadi and Mel. Pa to Maddison, Courtney, Henry, Archie, Daniel, Oliver, Georgia, Frederick, Mason and Douglas. Family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in its entirety at St Matthews Anglican Church, Moses Street, Windsor on Thursday 20th February, 2020 at 10am. Privately Cremated.



Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020
