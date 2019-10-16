|
|
BIDDLE, Graham Thorpe (Snowy) Passed away peacefully at Kurrajong Nursing Home on 12th October, 2019 Aged 84 years Late of Richmond Beloved Husband of Nellie. Loving Father of Peter, Bryan and Rachel. Father-in-law of Alice, Debbie and Adam. Cherished Grandad of Clint, Shannon, Katherine, Kiara, James, Ross, Elise and their partners. Adored Great Grandpa of Bridie, Hazel and Oliver. Brother of John (Dec) & Nola, Keith (Dec), Ruth & Ken. Uncle of Karen & Steve. Too Dearly Loved To Ever Be Forgotten Family and friends of Snowy are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 384 Windsor Street, Richmond on Thursday 17th October, 2019 at 11.30am. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to Richmond Lawn Cemetery, Dight Street, Richmond. Family have requested in lieu of flowers donations to Kurrajong Nursing Home would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019