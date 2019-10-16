|
MILLER (nee BOTTLE): Deborah Mary (Deb) 7 October, 2019 suddenly at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Portland and formerly of North Richmond. Dearly loved wife of Rodney, loved mother & mother-in-law of Joseph & Peta, Judith & Christopher, Amanda & Tony, Jessica & Tamati, much loved Nanny of Travis, Latisha, Abby, Axle, Harley & Corey, dear sister of Johnny, George (dec), Sylvia, Garry, Geoffrey, Julia, Gail, fond sister-in-law & auntie of their families. Aged 61 years "Wonderwoman, SuperMum" Funeral & committal services for DEBORAH will be held in the Chapel of Leura Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Kitchener Road, Leura TOMORROW, THURSDAY (17 TH OCTOBER, 2019) AT 11.30AM.
Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019