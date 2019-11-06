Home
Tate, Clive 24.03.1930 ~ 25.10.2019 Aged 89 years Late of Richmond Husband of Judith. Father of John, Kerrie and Craig. Step Father of Craig and Sharon. Grandfather of Tim, Dhane, Mikhaela, Tara and Rinchen. Step Grandfather of Lauren, Christopher, Renee, Benjamin and Rachael. Great Grandfather of Alexis. Step Great Grandfather of Ryan, Emily and Jhett. Will Live On Forever In Our Memories Family and friends of Clive are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held on Friday 8th November, 2019 at St Peter's Anglican Church, Windsor Street, Richmond at 10:00am



Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
