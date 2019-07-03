|
MAHONY, Brian Frederick 29.11.1927 - 25.06.2019 Aged 91 years Late of Pitt Town Loving and adoring Husband of Colleen.Very proud Father and Father-in-law of Mary & Bill, Veronica & Stephen, Bernadette & Shaun, Jenny & Darrin. Cherished Pop of Matthew, Katie, Lewis, Timothy, Michaela, Molly, Rosalie and Eloise. Loving Great Grandfather of Riley, Brayden, Conner, Hudson and Marley. In God's Loving Care Family and friends of Brian are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be held Today, Wednesday 3rd July 2019 at St Matthew's Catholic Church, 12 Tebbutt Street, Windsor at 10.30am. Following the Mass the cortege will proceed to Castlebrook Memorial Park, Windsor Road, Rouse Hill.
Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on July 3, 2019