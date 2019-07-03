|
GRIGORS, Anna "Mamina" 16.10.1920 - 23.06.2019 Devoted and caring wife of Aivars (deceased). Dearly loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Ingrid, Judy, Sandy & Rick, Sylvia & Peter. Loved, treasured and cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Mamina will be greatly missed by her loving family here in Australia and Latvia. Aged 98 years Mes tevi milam MAMINA'S family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in the Garden Chapel of Castlebrook Crematorium, 712 - 746 Windsor Road, Rouse Hill on Friday July 5, 2019 at 1.00pm. Followed by interment within the cemetery grounds.
Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on July 3, 2019