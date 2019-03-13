|
KING Valmai Joy (Joy) 27.05.1945 - 06.03.2019 Aged 73 years Late of Ebenezer Cherished daughter of Russell & Phyllis (both dec) Loving sister & sister-in-law of Rose & Maurie, Ron, Coral & Ian, Kevin & Leanne, Kathleen & Hudson, Elisabeth & Grant and Ruth (dec). Fond aunt of Cassandra, Russell, Andrew & Jess, Jonathan, Rachel and Jared. Safe in the arms of Jesus Family & friends of Joy are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Riverstone Community Church, 15 Hamilton Street, Riverstone on Friday 15th March 2019 at 10:00am. Following the Service Joy will be laid to rest at Ebenezer Cemetery, 95 Coromandel Rd, Ebenezer.
Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019