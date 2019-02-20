Home
SAUNDERS Nancy Margaret Passed away peacefully 16th February 2019 Late of Windsor Dearly loved Wife of Terry (dec). Beloved Mother and Mother-in-law of Tony, Vickie, Lea and Stefan. Adored Nanna of Brooke and Jesse. Family and friends of Nancy are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Matthew's Catholic Church, 12 Tebbutt Street, Windsor on Friday 22nd February 2019 at 10.30am. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to Richmond Lawn Cemetery, Dight Street, Richmond.



Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
