O'GRADY Kim Annette (nee Adams) Sadly passed away 24th February 2019 Aged 50 years Loving daughter of Barry & Denise. Partner of Craig. Loving and proud mother of Imogen, Jacinda, Taylor and Lachlan. Loving sister & sister-in-law of Sherie & Phil, Tina & Paul and loving aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Dearly missed Family and friends of Kim are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in its entirety at St Monica's Catholic Church, 1A Bourke Street, Richmond on Friday 1st March 2019 at 1pm.
Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019