More Obituaries for JOHN MCDANIEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN PATRICK MCDANIEL


1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences
JOHN PATRICK MCDANIEL Notice
McDaniel John Patrick "Plumber John" 20.05.1942 ~ 14.04. 2019 Aged 76 years Formerly of Glossodia Devoted husband of 58 years to Trish. Loving Father and Father-in-law of Ronald and Sharon, Wendy (Dec), Lucy and Linda. Proud Pop of Kayla, Rachel, Sarah, Stacey, Kaitlyn and Great Poppy Mac of Russell, Brianna, Bianca, Mia, Jack and Indiana. Loved and Remembered Always A celebration of John's Life will be held at 11.00am on Thursday 18th April, 2019 in the Garden Chapel of Castlebrook Crematorium, Windsor Road, Rouse Hill.



Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019
