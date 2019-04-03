Home
JAMES "Jim" ROBBINS

JAMES "Jim" ROBBINS Notice
ROBBINS, James "Jim" Loving husband of Gladys. Cherished father and father-in-law of Virginia and Jimmy, Gail and Paul, James and Leanne. Beloved grandfather to Cassie, Ryan, Mitch, Jaime, Bianca, Jack and Tom. Forever in our hearts Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Jim's Funeral Servcie to be held at 10.00am on Friday 5th April, 2019 at the J W Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, 348 Windsor Street, Richmond. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to Richmond Lawn Cemetery. Richmond (02) 4578 0522



Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
