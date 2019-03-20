Home
J W Chandler Funerals a Guardian Funeral Provider
348 Windsor Street
Richmond, New South Wales 2755
(02) 4578 0522
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
JW CHANDLER CHAPEL
348 Windsor St Richmond
GEORGE HENRY JOHN JOHNSON

GEORGE HENRY JOHN JOHNSON
JOHNSON George Henry John Beloved husband of Sylvia. Loving father of Susan, Della & Steve, Bradley & Ronya, Jane & Robert, Darren (Dec), Paula & Andrew. Grandpa of Kurtis, Clayton, Morgan & Jerah, Avalon, Ashely & Elisabeth, Jordan, Ryan, Orian & Dean. Great grandpa of Isabelle, Thea & Henry. George passed away peacefully with his family by his side. His now Gone Flying Aged 85 Years The family and friends of George are warmly invited to Attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at JW Chandler Chapel 348 Windsor St, Richmond. Commencing at 1.30pm on Friday 22nd March 2019. Windsor (02) 4577 3016



Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
