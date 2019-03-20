|
JOHNSON George Henry John Beloved husband of Sylvia. Loving father of Susan, Della & Steve, Bradley & Ronya, Jane & Robert, Darren (Dec), Paula & Andrew. Grandpa of Kurtis, Clayton, Morgan & Jerah, Avalon, Ashely & Elisabeth, Jordan, Ryan, Orian & Dean. Great grandpa of Isabelle, Thea & Henry. George passed away peacefully with his family by his side. His now Gone Flying Aged 85 Years The family and friends of George are warmly invited to Attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at JW Chandler Chapel 348 Windsor St, Richmond. Commencing at 1.30pm on Friday 22nd March 2019. Windsor (02) 4577 3016
Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019