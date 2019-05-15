In Loving Memory of Francis Richard Felice. My Frankie. 22/5/1952-15/5/2014. Five years ago my world fell apart the day i lost the love of my life and best friend. There is not a day goes by that i do not think of you, for my life without you will never be the same. I thank you for your endless love and devotion. Sometimes i reach out for you and then I realise it was a dream and you are not there. In life I loved you dearly in death I love you still. In my heart you will forever hold a special place, no one else could ever fill. Your kiss and touch shall never forget, though now we are worlds apart. You are never far away from me as you will always live on in my heart. I miss your smile, your laughing and sparkling eyes, your naughty sense of humour, your kindness and your caring ways. It is not goodbye it is untill i see you once again. Love is eternal and shall never die. Your loving wife Gail xxx Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary