|
|
HEDGES Cecilia Ann Devoted Wife of Cecil (Dec). Loving Mother of Theresa, Patricia, Raymond (Dec), Jeffery, Debbie, Noel and Margaret. Cherished Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Also "Special " Mum to many. Forever in our Hearts Aged 90 Years Funeral Notice:- Cecilia's family and friends are warmly invited to attend Her Funeral Mass to be held at St Matthew's Catholic Church Tebbutt Street Windsor commencing at 10:00am On Friday 1 March 2019. Following the Mass Cortege to Castlebrook Cemetery at 11:15am Windsor (02) 4577 3016
Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019