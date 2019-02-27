Home
Cecilia Ann HEDGES

Cecilia Ann HEDGES Notice
HEDGES Cecilia Ann Devoted Wife of Cecil (Dec). Loving Mother of Theresa, Patricia, Raymond (Dec), Jeffery, Debbie, Noel and Margaret. Cherished Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Also "Special " Mum to many. Forever in our Hearts Aged 90 Years Funeral Notice:- Cecilia's family and friends are warmly invited to attend Her Funeral Mass to be held at St Matthew's Catholic Church Tebbutt Street Windsor commencing at 10:00am On Friday 1 March 2019. Following the Mass Cortege to Castlebrook Cemetery at 11:15am Windsor (02) 4577 3016



Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
