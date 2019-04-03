|
LAYT Cassandra Rose Aged 28 years Late of Clarendon Cherished Daughter of Marina & Todd. Beloved Sister of Nathan and Katrina. Devoted Aunt of Mikayla, Isabella and Lincoln. Much loved Granddaughter, Cousin, Niece and Friend. A creative, kind and beautiful soul that will be greatly missed by all. Cassandra's Funeral Service was held on Friday 29th March 2019. In lieu of flowers, family have requested donations be made to https:/www.theinnercompass.orgor https:/www.lifeline.org.au
Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019