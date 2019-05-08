|
GREENTREE Anthony Charles (Charlie) 18.05.1939 ~ 04.05.2019 Aged 79 years Late of Freemans Reach Loving Husband of Betty (deceased) and "Sweetie" Fran. Father of George, Mark and Susan. Father-in-law of Leanne, Sonya and Michael. Cherished Grandfather of 8 and Great Grandfather of 6. A Life Long Farmer, Proprietor of GWS Machinery and Proud Family Man. A Celebration of Charlie's life will be held at 1pm on Thursday 9th May 2019 at St Matthews Anglican Church, 1 Moses Street, Windsor. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to Castlebrook Cemetery, Windsor Road, Rouse Hill. Family have requested in lieu of flowers donations to www.braincancergroup.com.au would be appreciated.
Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on May 8, 2019