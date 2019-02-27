Home
SUMMERELL Anna Formally of St Marys and Londonderry. Anna passed away peacefully on the 21/2/2019 at Taree Hospital. Loving Wife of Francis (Dec). Precious and loving Mother, Grandmother of 21, And Great Grandmother of 29. Will be sadly Missed Aged 83 Years Anna's family and friends are warmly invited to attend her Memorial Service To be held at JW Chandler Chapel 348 Windsor Street Richmond NSW Commencing at 1pm on Wednesday 6 March 2019. Richmond (02) 4578 0522



Published in Hawkesbury Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
